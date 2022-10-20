The bizarre conversation that led to Mateu Lahoz sending off Sergio Canales

Cadiz secured a surprising draw against Real Betis on Wednesday evening and if anything, the hosts will have been disappointed not to have taken more from their 0-0 draw. It was a frustrating night for Manuel Pellegrini’s outfit, only made worse by Sergio Canales’ sending off in the dying moments.

As Cadiz lined up a corner, Canales was engaged in conversation with referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz. The incident took place in the 96th and final minute of stoppage time. Without much apparent aggression, Lahoz brandished a yellow card and duly sent Canales off.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Canales’ yellow was put down to ‘making observations about the refereeing’ in Lahoz’s report.

The conversation between the two seems to have made it into the public sphere though, which will likely only irritate Beticos further.

Canales: “Could you add one more minute.”

Mateu Lahoz: “If you keep talking to me, I’ll send you off.”

Canales: “If I can’t speak, then don’t ask me any more about personal matters.”

After which Canales plodded off without further remonstrations. It was Canales first red card in 450 matches and rules him out of Betis‘ home fixture with Atletico Madrid on Sunday, which could have significant ramifications on the race for European football.

While the referee is entitled to enforce discipline on the pitch and this is likely only one account of the conversation, it does seem a little overzealous from Lahoz. Ultimately, fans will miss out on one of the best players in La Liga in one of the biggest games for what was a marginal call.

Image via AFP7