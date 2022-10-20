Serie A giants pursuing Villarreal’s Alfonso Pedraza

Alfonso Pedraza has never been capped for Spain, mostly due to the considerable strength at the position in La Liga. However that does not mean his talent is going unnoticed.

The 26-year-old has beaten out competition for the left-back spot at Villarreal, resulting in the sale of Pervis Estupinan this summer. Over the past two seasons, Pedraza has been a constant threat down the left.

Football Italia have referenced a Tuttosport report that claims Juventus are interested in him for the January transfer window. As per Diario AS, Inter also showed interest during the summer and if Robin Gosens leaves, they may go for him again.

No figures were mentioned but it can be assumed that Villarreal would demand a considerable sum for Pedraza. Last season he notched four girls and five assists, but is a consistent player entering the prime of his career. The Yellow Submarine showed in the summer with Pau Torres that they are willing to hold out for their asking price.