Real Sociedad dedicate victory to fan who passes away before match at Reale Arena

Real Sociedad ran out 1-0 winners over Real Mallorca yesterday evening and continued their impressive form, making it eight  wins on the bounce. The feel-good factor was dampened at the Reale Arena last night though after it emerged that a fan attending the match had passed away.

Kick-off was delayed by 13 minutes on Wednesday evening so that medical services could attend to a 75-year-old man in the stands. He was evacuated to a medical centre according to Mundo Deportivo but sadly passed away that evening.

Following the match, Real Sociedad released a message of condolence on their social media, declaring that the victory was dedicated to the fan.

It marks the latest episode in an unfortunate theme of La Liga this season. Although all involved made a recovery, Barcelona’s trip to Cadiz was delayed for nearly an hour mid-match so that medics could attend to a fan in the stands. It is one of a number of medical emergencies that have occurred, including in matches between Real Madrid and Osasuna, and Cadiz and Espanyol.

