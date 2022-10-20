Real Sociedad dedicate victory to fan who passes away before match at Reale Arena

Real Sociedad ran out 1-0 winners over Real Mallorca yesterday evening and continued their impressive form, making it eight wins on the bounce. The feel-good factor was dampened at the Reale Arena last night though after it emerged that a fan attending the match had passed away.

Kick-off was delayed by 13 minutes on Wednesday evening so that medical services could attend to a 75-year-old man in the stands. He was evacuated to a medical centre according to Mundo Deportivo but sadly passed away that evening.

Following the match, Real Sociedad released a message of condolence on their social media, declaring that the victory was dedicated to the fan.

⚫ Lamentamos el fallecimiento del socio txuri urdin que ha sido evacuado antes del inicio del encuentro de hoy. La victoria de hoy es para ti. Goian bego. pic.twitter.com/hC2dnXhS5j — Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) October 19, 2022

⚫ We are deeply saddened by the death of the txuri urdin member who has been evacuated before the kick-off. We dedicate this victory to you. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/kTMti77H5j — Real Sociedad 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 (@RealSociedadEN) October 19, 2022

It marks the latest episode in an unfortunate theme of La Liga this season. Although all involved made a recovery, Barcelona’s trip to Cadiz was delayed for nearly an hour mid-match so that medics could attend to a fan in the stands. It is one of a number of medical emergencies that have occurred, including in matches between Real Madrid and Osasuna, and Cadiz and Espanyol.