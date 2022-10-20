Real Madrid

Real Madrid amongst clubs in waiting after Rafael Leao contract talks break down

Milan have one clear star currently and after a Serie A winning campaign, Rafael Leao has started this season with nine goal contributions in nine Serie A games.

Although he has a contract until 2024, negotiations are already underway with many of Europe’s largest vultures circling. Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid have all been linked with Leao should the negotiations end without a deal.

Those hopes have been given a boost this week. Sky say that a first meeting between Leao’s representatives and Milan did not go well. Although Gazzetta dello Sport believe there is more reason to be optimistic for the Rossoneri.

Leao owes Sporting CP €16.5m for a previous contract termination and also want to triple his salary to something in the region of €6-7m a year.

It is early stages and negotiations are by no means over, however Real Madrid will be keeping a close eye on the Portuguese star. Following the rejection of Kylian Mbappe in the summer, attacking recruits are back on the table for the coming seasons.

