Premier League side to rival Real Madrid and Barcelona for Endrick

As Neymar Junior sits in a court in Barcelona facing corruption allegations over his move to the Catalan capital, the race for the next Brazilian superstar is gradually heating up.

Palmeiras’ Endrick has been making waves in Brazil for some time, making his senior debut at 15 this year and then signing his first contract. As per Sport, he is intending on moving to European football in two summers time when he turns 18.

Unsurprisingly, Real Madrid and Barcelona are hot on his heels having already moved for the likes of Neymar, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes in recent years.

In recent months it has been rumoured that Paris Saint-Germain are going after Endrick and now Premier League interest has entered the scene. The Catalan daily have referenced FourFourTwo, who link Endrick to Arsenal.

With Arsenal on the up and an ambitious young manager behind them, the El Clasico duo may well be concerned about the impact on their chances. Although Real Madrid and Barcelona do not need to sell themselves, it may be that Endrick sees the possibility of an immediate starting role coming to him easier at Arsenal than in Spain.