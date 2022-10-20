Osasuna break winless run with sharp minds against Espanyol

Osasuna 1-0 Espanyol

Diego Martinez will likely be given time at Espanyol given his work at Granada, but it looks as if he might need it after another frustrating performance against Osasuna.

A turgid first half left neither manager happy and none of the fans particularly thrilled either.

The second saw more ambition from Osasuna, who came forward with more purpose and it was their sharp thinking that pierced the Espanyol defence. A quickly taken corner was thumped in via the head of Ante Budimir just ten minutes into the second period.

Yet there was little reaction from the visitors. If anything, it opened up the space for Los Rojillo to attack with more ease. Led by Ez Abde, Osasuna streamed down their left and came close to the second.

In the final stages, Jagoba Arrasate’s side eased off somewhat in the interest of safety. Seeing out the match comfortably, Sergi Darder’s numb answers after summed up another frustrating evening for Espanyol.