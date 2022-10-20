La Liga clubs threaten strike next weekend over new Spanish sports law

La Liga is under serious threat of industrial action from the clubs themselves in ten days time.

Political party the Partido Popular have retracted a proposal to go into the new sports law, which is being written currently, that would have prevented the Superleague from taking place.

It means that once the new law comes into place, the clubs that are not in favour of the Superleague would have no protection from the Government.

Last week clubs met with the High Sports Committee (CSD) in order to express those concerns, as per Partidazo Cope.

Those concerns appear not to have been heard. La Liga President Javier Tebas has called an Extraordinary General Assembly of the La Liga clubs for the 27th of October. If the Government do not change their plans, La Liga will likely strike on the weekend with fixture beginning on the 28th of October.

It seems likely that Real Madrid and Barcelona have some supporters within the CSD. Equally, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has had close links with the Partido Popular for some time, which may explain the sudden change of direction.