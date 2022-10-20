Key duo serious doubts for Sevilla trip to Real Madrid

Sevilla are unbeaten so far under returning manager Jorge Sampaoli, but will face arguably the toughest test available on Saturday. They head to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday to take on Real Madrid, who have a strong claim to being the most in-form side in football currently.

What is more concerning for Sampaoli is that he will have to plan his assault on the Bernabeu without two key pieces in defence. According to Diario AS, Fernando Reges and Marcao are serious doubts for the clash.

Following a 1-1 draw against Valencia, Sevilla returned to training on Wednesday without either of their Brazilians. The promising news is that French defender Tanguy Nianzou, who came off against Valencia, is expected to be fit.

Fernando has been suffering from a viral infection that has kept him out for the last month and had returned to training at the weekend, but has not been seen on the pitch since.

Marcao played against Valencia but was also removed after muscular discomfort. His season so far has been plagued with injury, when he has made the pitch Sevilla have looked far more comfortable though.

The likelihood is that either youngster Kike Salas or veteran defensive midfielder Nemanja Gudelj are asked to take his place should he be unable to play.

Against an ominous Real Madrid that have just scored six goals in their last two matches and kept their second La Liga clean sheet, Sampaoli’s unbeaten run is under serious threat.