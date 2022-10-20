Almeria survive late onslaught to take win in relegation six-pointer against Girona

Almeria 3-2 Girona

Almeria picked up three points that could be crucial in the relegation battle come the end of the season.

For the second home match in a row, Almeria raced into a three-goal lead in the first half, starting after just 13 minutes. Leo Baptistao was lost right in the middle of the box and powered his header past Juan Carlos. Girona, still recovering from the shock, were their own worst enemies thereafter. A long ball up the middle in behind was headed beyond his own keeper by Bernardo. Bilal Toure was left to tap into an empty net. Adrian Embarba then scored a long-range free-kick that Carlos couldn’t keep out, confirming the idea that everything was going right for the hosts.

Girona responded just two minutes after the break through Rodrigo Riquelme, who continues his good form. That gave the Catalans the encouragement they needed, but it took until the 78th minute for Cristhian Stuani to place the ball down on the penalty spot. He missed, but atoned for his error with 8 minutes remaining.

That set up a frantic finale and Girona had the ball in the net, Yangel Herrera heading at Fernando. For once he couldn’t keep it out and Herrera tapped in, only for the goal to be disallowed – although it was not clear why.

It granted Almeria their third win of the season and takes them onto 10 points, nearing midtable. Girona meanwhile slip into the relegation zone as their defensive woes punish them again.