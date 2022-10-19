Valencia seal crucial contract renewal for star international

Valencia have announced that their captain, leader and now legend, as they put themselves, will renew his contract with the club. Jose Gaya will today sign a new contract tying him to Los Che for the next five years until 2027.

Gaya, who joined the club at the age of 11 and worked his way through the ranks at Paterna before winning a place in the first team. An ever-present in the side, he became the captain after Dani Parejo left in 2020.

Now 27, the new deal will keep him at Valencia until he is 32, meaning he will likely spend most of his career at the club.

De capitán a LEYENDA 🦇 pic.twitter.com/qFdIAZBMzF — Valencia CF (@valenciacf) October 19, 2022

The left-back has been constantly linked with a move elsewhere in recent years but now it appears he is committed to sealing an incredible legacy with the club, the current height of which is the 2019 Copa del Rey triumph.

After selling stars Goncalo Guedes and Carlos Soler this summer, with their contract on the horizon, Gaya’s renewal will be welcome news at Mestalla. It is a sign that after much criticism, perhaps the club are building something again.