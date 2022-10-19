The Superleague forging ahead with plans to make 2023 comeback

While Barcelona and Juventus struggle to hold onto hope of making the Champions League knockout stages, the Superleague continues its slow march forward.

In the last few weeks both Joan Laporta and Florentino Perez have spoken about the need for the Superleague at the club’s General Assemblies. Last weekend Perez and Laporta had lunch together ahead of El Clasico and it is no surprise that further news about the Superleague has emerged.

The company is currently facing a legal battle in the European courts with UEFA, which will shape the course of European football. The court will rule whether UEFA are monopolising the business and if they rule in the governing body’s favour, the remaining three Superleague clubs could face sanctions. If they rule in favour of the Superleague, it would clear the way for operations to begin in earnest – a decision is expected in early 2023.

According to Marca, the Superleague have now appointed a CEO. Bernd Reichart, formerly of RTL Deutschland media group. They will also appoint A22 Sports Management to sponsor and organise the league.

“His initial focus will be to initiate an active and extended dialogue with a comprehensive group of football stakeholders including clubs, players, coaches, fans, media and policy makers.”

“The aim is to facilitate the development of a sustainable sporting model for European club competitions that reflects the long-term and mutual best interests of fans and the broader football community.”

While some had thought that the Superleague might be run aground, Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid seem determined to float it.