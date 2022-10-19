Real Sociedad leapfrog Atletico Madrid with narrow Real Mallorca win

Real Sociedad 1-0 Real Mallorca

Real Sociedad have been more dynamic and more effective so far this season, yet this was a match that could have come straight out of last season.

During the previous campaign, nobody won more games 1-0 than La Real in the top five European leagues. They took the lead very early with powerful Mikel Merino header from a David Silva corner.

Imanol Alguacil’s side came on strong for much of the match, creating chances but lacking the edge to put them away in the end. The initial stages of the second half saw them pepper the Mallorca goal.

Just past the hour mark they were warned though. Amath Ndiaye gave the defender the slip and drove towards the box on the counter. His shot was deflected in at the near post, only for VAR to rule he had given the defender the slip illegally with his body.

As the Txuri Urdin became wary of the threat, Mallorca came ever closer, hitting the bar and having one very threatening shot headed away. Without the suspended Vedat Muriqi, they lacked something up front to bundle the ball in – just like this stage last season.

Real Sociedad deserved the victory, even if it was a little tight. It seals their eighth straight win and moves them into third place. Mallorca stay two points above the drop zone currently.