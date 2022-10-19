Predicted XI: Rodrygo Goes to return for Real Madrid against Elche

Real Madrid are back in action on Wednesday night looking to extend their newly-won three point gap at the top of the La Liga table. They face Elche at the Estadio Martinez Valero at 21:00 CEST.

Los Blancos continue without Thibaut Courtois, who has still not recovered from his sciatica issues and is not in the squad, meaning Andriy Lunin will continue in goal. Dani Ceballos and Mariano Diaz will also miss the match.

According to Diario AS, Rodrygo Goes will come into the starting line-up after being benched for El Clasico. He is likely to come in for one of Toni Kroos or Luka Modric and Fede Valverde will move inside.

Otherwise the midfield and attack will remain unchanged. Ancelotti may rotate his back four though, playing Lucas Vazquez instead of Dani Carvajal and Antonio Rudiger for David Alaba.

Sport are along the same lines as AS, but feel that Eduardo Camavinga will be given a starting berth ahead of Valverde.

Elche are coming into the match after a 2-2 draw with Valencia under the returning Jorge Almiron. Pere Milla scored a brace and is expected to start up front alongside Lucas Boye. Missing are Fidel and Fede Fernandez.