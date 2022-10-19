New Superleague CEO Bernd Reichart suggests date for first edition

The Superleague seems set to swing back into action in the next six months as Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid forge ahead with the project that was ditched by nine clubs from their respective countries and the Premier League.

A22 Sports Management have been hired to organise the new league and Bern Reichart appointed as CEO. The company is currently involved a legal battle in the European Court of Justice with UEFA, which will shape the course of European football. The decision will either rule that UEFA are a market monopoly and allow the Superleague to continue unhindered, or allow UEFA to sanction the three remaining clubs.

Speaking to the Financial Times, in a comments carried by Diario AS, Reichart also gave the first estimation on when we might see a Superleague.

“The 24/25 season? It is reasonable.”

In statement that was published by A22 and Barcelona on their websites, Reichart claimed that the format of the Superleague, perhaps the the biggest objection for many, could change.

“I believe in an active and extended dialogue to create a sustainable sports model for European football. We want to reach out to stakeholders in the European football community and broaden this vision. Even fans will have a lot of sympathy for the idea. It’s a blank slate. The format will never be an obstacle”

“There is a reassessment of the project. There is a clearly stated move towards an open format and permanent membership being off the table. We want to see whether or not there is a broader consensus on the problems facing European football.”

It appears the battle for European football could enter a messy stage. The court decision is expected in mid-December, although appeals will likely take it into early 2023. It is not yet clear who and how the consulting process will be implemented and who will be listening either.