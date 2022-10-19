Kylian Mbappe tells Paris Saint-Germain it is him or Neymar Junior

Kylian Mbappe has denied that he wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain in recent days, but it seems clear that he is not happy.

A number of reasons have been posited for his discontent, including not playing in his favoured position and not seeing the signings that he desired in the summer.

It appears Neymar Junior is another one. The relationship between the two has completely broken down. Diario AS have referenced an El Pais article which claims that Mbappe has told the club that either Neymar must leave or he will. He considers the Brazilian’s lack of discipline a toxic element.

Neymar was shopped by PSG in the summer but on such high wages finding a taker is no mean feat. Chelsea and Newcastle United were linked to the Brazilian, no deal was found though.

According to an insider, the club has spent months working out how to pay the largest redundancy package in history, something around €300m.

Finding someone to take the 30-year-old seems a near impossible task. It has not gone unnoticed that so far this season Neymar has outshone Mbappe too, scoring 12 goals and assisting nine times.