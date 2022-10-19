Fede Valverde must reach target or take the blame for Carlo Ancelotti’s retirement

Uruguayan midfielder, all-rounder might be more accurate, Fede Valverde has enjoyed a sensational start to the season. Despite not being known for his goalscoring, he has always possessed a vicious strike.

More of that has been seen this season and already he has six goals and two assists. It doubles his goal tally from last season. All but one of those goal contributions have had a material impact on the result too, often scoring the first Real Madrid goal of the match, as was the case against Elche on Wednesday.

Speaking to DAZN Espana after the match, Valverde joked that he was focused on winning a bet with manager Carlo Ancelotti.

🗣️ Valverde cuenta cómo es su apuesta con Ancelotti: "No quiero tener la culpa de que se retire el entrenador"pic.twitter.com/fTVyPpJvo8 — GOAL España (@GoalEspana) October 19, 2022

“Happy for the team. He (Ancelotti) already said it, I have to reach ten goals this season. I am focused on it. It’s a nice pressure. I don’t want to have the blame for the manager retiring (laughs).”

Earlier in the season Ancelotti had explained that Valverde had to score ten goals this season otherwise he would have to give up his coaching licence.

Toni Kroos said top 3 in the world, and Fede Valverde is set on proving him right! 🔥 A stunning edge of the box strike with the outside of his left boot from the Real Madrid man 🙌 pic.twitter.com/43Fhv2poOk — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 19, 2022

The Italian was feeling positive about his chances of being at Real Madrid next season.

“He has to have that responsibility, we have bet. I think he will score more than ten this season. He is in an extraordinary dynamics. When I put him out wide he does well, inside too. He is a very important player for us. The energy he has is incredible. He has to score ten.”

Toni Kroos tweeted on Sunday that Valverde was amongst the top three in the world right now and certainly it is hard to argue that many have been better than him. This season he has proved more or less unstoppable for the vast majority of his opponents.