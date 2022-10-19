Exit route emerges for Barcelona’s Memphis Depay in January

Twelve months is an age in football. This time last season Memphis Depay was Barcelona’s top scorer and very much the star of the show at Camp Nou. He started this season as a rotational option and has been injured since the international break, out for a month after playing with the Netherlands.

His mind will likely be firmly focused on the World Cup, but after that he may have a decision to make. Memphis was close to leaving Barcelona in the summer, a move never materialised though and now he will likely choose between leaving in January or seeing out the final six months of his Barcelona contract on the bench.

As per Sport, Galatasaray are the first club to show an interest in Memphis ahead of the winter window. It may be that he prefers to have a free choice of who he joins in July though.

Much of the reporting in the summer was that Memphis would only leave the club for another top team. If that remains the case, then it seems unlikely that he would head to a team not playing in the Champions League.

