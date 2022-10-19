Carlo Ancelotti beaten to top spot in managerial rankings

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has done everything but win the Copa del Rey since he returned to Los Blancos two summers ago, but it hasn’t been enough for him to be recognised as the best manager in the world currently.

FourFourTwo recently released their top 50 of managers currently in the game. Ancelotti’s achievements were enough to get him into second place but he was pipped to first by Pep Guardiola. Jurgen Klopp completes the top three.

Mikel Arteta is the only Spaniard in the top 10, placing sixth, while Diego Simeone in 10th is the only other La Liga manager. Barcelona’s Xavi Hernandez is 14th, while further Spanish involvement comes in the form of Luis Enrique (34th), Julen Lopetegui (28th) and Unai Emery (20th).

Famously, Thibaut Courtois referenced an article from FourFourTwo which did not rank him in the top 10 goalkeepers in the world after the Champions League final, as an example of the lack of respect he receives.

If there is one manager in Spain that might feel the need for a similar rant, it could be Manuel Pellegrini. The Real Betis manager has done a remarkable job with limited resources, winning silverware for Los Verdiblancos and a second consecutive European place.