Barcelona scouting surprise option to compete with Sergio Busquets in January

Barcelona appear to have decided that Sergio Busquets must be phased out sooner rather than later following his El Clasico performance and his position is their priority for January.

They have been linked with a number of midfielders for the winter transfer window including Ruben Neves, Chelsea’s Jorginho and Ngolo Kante and Youri Tielemans have all been linked.

However a surprise option outside of Europe’s so-called top five leagues. Sport say that Barcelona are looking at Ibrahim Sangare of PSV Eindhoven.

The 24-year-old Ivorian moved to the Eredivisie in 2020 and impressed many under Roger Schmidt last season. This summer Ruud van Nistlerooij took charge of PSV and Sangare also renewed his deal until 2027.

Given he was linked with a move to the Premier League and offers were mentioned of around €46m were mentioned, it remains to be seen how affordable he would be.

Sangare is a tall and quick midfielder, with a proactive approach on and off the ball. He tends to do very well recovering the ball and making interceptions. Sangare also has an excellent first touch and looks to move the ball up the field with incisive passes through the middle.

As has been seen with Frenkie de Jong though, seemingly perfect fits in the midfield of Barcelona do not always work out and whomever is tasked with playing in Busquets’ position will have a tough job.