Watch: Emotional Alberto Moreno tears up after making return from ACL injury

Villarreal secured a 2-0 victory over Osasuna on Monday night, which ends a winless run dating back to the 4th of September in La Liga. Yet that wasn’t even the best news of the night for the Yellow Submarine.

With just under 20 minutes to go and a two-goal lead in hand, Unai Emery signalled to the bench and sent on Alberto Moreno for Arnaut Danjuma. A significant moment for the 30-year-old, as it comes seven months after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament.

Yet that is not his first comeback either. Moreno has suffered two serious knee problems previously and this is in fact his third return from rehab which took half a year.

After the match, the emotions came rushing to the surface as he first laughed and then could not hold back the tears.

Moreno also told the cameras that he wanted to play until he was 40 like teammate Pepe Reina, also explaining that nobody sees the hard work and suffering involved in the rehabilitation.

Moreno has become something of Swiss Army Knife for Emery while available. Originally a left-back, last season he was used often on the left side of midfield and latterly in central midfield before his injury.