RFEF President Luis Rubiales speaks to Joan Laporta about El Clasico incident

Barcelona went down 3-1 to Real Madrid in Sunday’s El Clasico and while most seem to be in agreement that Los Blancos were the better side, there was still controversy.

Robert Lewandowski went down under a challenge from Dani Carvajal in the box and the action was not reviewed by the referee, a move that incensed the Blaugrana. In the dying minutes, Rodrygo Goes was given a penalty after review, further aggravating the matter.

After the match Barcelona President Joan Laporta went to the referee’s dressing room to confront him about these decisions. It is a move which will likely see him fined.

President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales has also gotten involved to warn Laporta about his behaviour.

“Of course the Presidents call me to complain about VAR and they vent. I spoke with Laporta yesterday because he knows that it is not good to go down to the dressing room of a referee. I think it’s bad to go down to the dressing room and I told him that.”

Mundo Deportivo covered his comments, which were originally made to Cadena Cope. He also provided an opinion on the growing rhetoric from Laporta and Real Madrid President Florentino Perez.

“I am totally against it – it would do a brutal damage to football. With Florentino I have points in common and others against him.”