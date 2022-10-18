Luis Figo highlights two Barcelona players amongst best in his position

Barcelona may have come out the wrong side of El Clasico, but they do have reasons to be excited according to Luis Figo.

Not that it will be much consolation – the Portuguese’s opinion counts for very little in Catalonia, who is still remembered for leaving Camp Nou for arch rivals Real Madrid.

Speaking to Marca after the Ballon d’Or ceremony, which Mundo Deportivo in turn picked up, Figo included two of Barcelona’s forwards in some of his best in the world.

“I look at the players who play in my position, and I like to see Kingsley Coman, [Ousmane] Dembélé, Ansu Fati, Rodrygo… I think they are very top players and I enjoy watching them play”,

However he clarified that he did not see anyone like him in the modern game.

“I don’t think there is a player now with a style similar to mine, because my game was different.”

Opining on El Clasico, Figo was clear that the result was the right one.

“Madrid was better and deserved to win.”

“Barcelona did not feel comfortable in the first half, that’s why they were down on the scoreboard, and in the second half it was much more difficult to change the course of the match. In general, I think Madrid was better and that’s why they won the game.”

Figo recently released a documentary on his move to Real Madrid, where he absolves himself of responsibility for the deal. Unlike the likes of Ronaldo Nazario, who still enjoys some affection from those in Blaugrana having played for both clubs, Figo has very clearly played to one side of the divide since his retirement. As might be natural after having a pig’s head chucked at you.