La Liga clubs to go on tour during World Cup

The World Cup is set to begin in less than a month and despite a busy calendar in the coming weeks, club sides are beginning to make plans for their downtime.

Diario AS report that three La Liga clubs will be going on tour during the break in club football. Real Betis will head to Argentina and Manuel Pellegrini’s native Chile. There they will play friendlies against River Plate and Colo Colo with the possibility of a third fixture too.

Meanwhile both of the Yellow Submarine clubs will go to Turkey for exhibition matches. Villarreal and Cadiz will pit themselves against Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and possibly a third side too.

The fixtures will take place in November. Originally there had been plans to travel to Mexico and the USA, but the clubs in the region stipulated that the friendlies would have to take place in December – something the managers were unwilling to sanction with the Copa del Rey resuming on the 21st of the month.

Particularly in the case of Betis, it reminds of a bygone era when European sides would tour South America and vice versa. No doubt, as in the past, Betis will welcome the income.