Karim Benzema announces retirement plans at Real Madrid

Real Madrid can rest easy in the knowledge that as long as the Ballon d’Or winner feels capable of performing, he will be at Real Madrid.

On Monday night, Karim Benzema collected the award for an incredible season that brought the Champions League and La Liga to the Santiago Bernabeu.

After the ceremony, he confirmed to Onda Cero that he would be retiring at Real Madrid.

“Yes. There are no alternatives.”

Marca carried his words, as he was asked how long he might continue. The Frenchman is not making plans beyond his current deal.

“I have a contract with Real Madrid. I feel good currently. After that? I don’t know, because I am thinking year on year. If I feel good, I will continue in football, and if I do not feel good, we will see then. But right now I have two years of contract with Real Madrid.”

It does seem to hint that his deal has been extended. Although it is widely expected that he will sign a new deal, but has not been officially announced by the club. Benzema appears to imply that he has agreed to continue on until 2024. It had been suggested that he might return to Lyon for the final years of his career, an idea now firmly in the ground.