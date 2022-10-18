Joan Laporta proud of Barcelona after taking three awards at Ballon d’Or ceremony

Real Madrid were the headline-makers at the Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday night, but Barcelona also picked up three awards despite a poor season for the men’s side last year.

Alexia Putellas secured her second straight Ballon d’Or for the women’s game off the back of a double-winning season and making the final of the Champions League again.

Gavi took the Kopa award for the best young player after season in which he established himself in both the Spanish national side and the Barcelona team. Robert Lewandowski was awarded with the Gerd Muller prize for the best goalscorer.

Speaking after the ceremony to Mundo Deportivo, President Joan Laporta was keen to emphasize just how proud he was of Barcelona, despite the difficult year they have had.

“We are the most awarded club and seeing Gavi being recognised and shouting ‘Visca el Barca’, and Alexia, who shows pride to all and Lewandowski taking the prize for the best goalscorer. It is an event at which Barcelona is present, we are the most nominated club and I am very proud of these players that we have that make Barcelona ‘more than a club’ and it allows us to go around with our heads held very high.”

Gavi was presented with the Kopa award by Pedri, the previous winner. It was a scene that brought Laporta to tears in the crowd.

“When I saw them both together, I was moved because I love Barca and these two young players. The past year Pedri won it and this year they gave it to Gavi. He is a boy that makes you love him, a very restless man and you see it in all of his performances.”