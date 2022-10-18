Confusion reigns in Spain as Manchester City win ‘Club of the Year’

There was relatively little controversy as Karim Benzema climbed the stairs to accept his Ballon d’Or award last night. It tends to one of the more hotly debated topics amongst fans but this year, the decision appeared about as unanimous as can be in the world of opinion. The same cannot be said for the Club of the Year award.

Manchester City came away with the trophy after a remarkable season, winning the Premier League in style. However they did not pick up either of the cup competitions in England and in Europe, it was Real Madrid who knocked them out.

Los Blancos tweeted out the two eyes emoji shortly after the award was announced, a non-explicit show of surprise. It is fair to question the decision, given Real Madrid won their domestic competition and the Champions League. The latter they did so in fairy-tale fashion, putting together a number of scarcely believable comebacks.

The reaction in Spain on the whole has been one of bewilderment. What exactly the criteria for the award was remains unclear.

Speaking after the gala, Thibaut Courtois explained that the Real Madrid players themselves found it absurd.