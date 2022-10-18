Carlo Ancelotti pleased with Cholista comparison to Diego Simeone

Real Madrid face Elche on Wednesday night and Los Blancos will be heavy favourites to dominate the match, but it is not the only weapon in their arsenal.

Before El Clasico, Carlo Ancelotti had remarked that it was a disadvantage to rely on one particular style and they showed just that on Sunday. Ancelotti’s side dropped deep for much of the match and looked to hit Barcelona on the counter. It worked out well for him.

Ahead of the Elche match, Ancelotti was asked what he made of those calling this Real Madrid side ‘Cholista’. It references the typical style that accompanies city rivals Atletico Madrid and Diego ‘Cholo’ Simeone.

“It is a complement. I saw the Athletic-Atletico game at the weekend, it was an entertaining match… After the match I heard Simeone say that he was moved by the performance. I agree. When a team shows that amount of commitment, it is moving for a manager. So if they say Real Madrid are Cholista, it is a complement.”

Marca covers his words and in typical fashion, he took the question with good nature and took any potential controversy away from the table.

Simeone, who has spoken in the past of his frustration with critics of Atletico Madrid’s style, will no doubt have been pleased that Ancelotti vindicated his words.