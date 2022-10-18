Athletic Club stumble at Getafe after two comebacks from hosts

Getafe 2-2 Athletic Club

The hosts were without a win since the international break and the Coliseum Alfonso Perez must have feared the worst when Ander Herrera put Inaki Williams in after two minutes. The Ghanaian international made no mistake.

All was going to plan for Ernesto Valverde until just before the half hour mark, when Enes Unal cushioned the ball with his shoulder for Carles Alena to run onto and volley low past Unai Simon.

Athletic Club once again revved up for the second half and Nico Williams was the most dangerous of their attacking options. His brilliant skill, turning the defender inside out on more than one occasion gave him enough space to pull the ball back for Raul Garcia to slide home their second.

Once again though Getafe clawed their way back in. Alena picked up a mistake from Inigo Lekue, played a one-two and then slid the ball into the path of another former Barcelona product Munir El Haddadi. He blasted the ball in at the near post.

Although Athletic came forward again with ten minutes remaining, they lacked the impetus provided by the now substituted Nico Williams. A late effort blasted over by his brother was met with howls of frustration from Valverde – a summary of their night.