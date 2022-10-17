Xavi set to drop Sergio Busquets for Villarreal clash

Barcelona boss Xavi is set to drop club captain Sergio Busquets for their midweek clash with Villarreal.

The Spanish international has endured a tough few weeks of form, with a key mistake leading to a goal in the 3-3 Champions League draw with Inter Milan, and he was withdrawn in their 3-1 El Clasico defeat at Real Madrid yesterday.

Those struggles have increased the pressure on Busquets, as his long term future at the Camp Nou comes back into focus, and Xavi is preparing to take him out of the firing line.

As per reports from Diario AS, Xavi will leave the 34-year-old on the bench against the Yellow Submarine, with Frenkie de Jong moving into his spot, and Gavi returning to the starting XI.

Xavi will then look to plan for the pre-World Cup schedule, with Busquets potentially playing a reduced role, if Barcelona’s form improves without him in the starting side.