Sergi Roberto preaches calm following El Clasico defeat

Barcelona are under increasing pressure as their season threatens to capsize following a tough two weeks. After being taken to the brink of Champions League elimination by Inter, the Blaugrana fell to defeat in El Clasico and thus, three points behind rivals Real Madrid in La Liga.

Speaking after the match Xavi Hernandez told the press that Barcelona did not deserve to lose and Jules Kounde was clear that his side did not have such a bad game.

Meanwhile vice-captain Sergi Roberto explained to Mundo Deportivo that it was as much a problem to do with the moment in which Barcelona arrived to the match.

“Football works more on dynamics than play on many occasions and right now we are in a negative dynamic. We have another final now on Thursday and we have to go for the three points and everyone must be united together. Fans, team and club. We were league leaders and we don’t have to burn it all down, I have complete confidence in this team.”

“We weren’t strong enough in both areas. When we were most likely to equalise, we had to face a penalty against us and it was impossible to draw.”

Roberto’s declarations might not go down well with some. There is a frustration at Camp Nou that the same flaws continue to be exposed time and again within this side.

On the other hand, the veteran Catalan may well have a point. Until now their form in La Liga has been good enough for all comers apart from Los Blancos. As they showed in March, they are capable of beating their arch rivals, who they will hope to face with their defence fully fit next time round in several months time.