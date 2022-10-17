Rodrygo Goes gloats over Barcelona with Drake reference

Real Madrid cruised to a 3-1 victory on Sunday afternoon at the Santiago Bernabeu, in a thoroughly satisfying match for Los Blancos. The only moments of real jeopardy occurred after Ferran Torres pulled a goal back with ten minutes remaining, but just as it seemed as though the Blaugrana might launch final assault, Rodrygo Goes won and converted a penalty in stoppage time.

The Brazilian has become the youngest player to convert a penalty in El Clasico. After the match he was keen to join the celebrations and even aimed a dig at Barcelona on social media.

Barcelona were wearing Drake’s logo of an owl on the front of their shirt as part of their sponsorship agreement with Spotify. After the match, Rodrygo published an image of him celebrating with the caption ‘God’s Plan’ – referencing on of Drake’s most famous songs.

It also continues the curious tale of the ‘Drake curse’. The Canadian rapper has remarkable of history of backing sports teams, with whichever side he supports coming out on the losing side.