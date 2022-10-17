Report states UEFA failed Liverpool fans at Champions League final

An independent panel has labelled UEFA’s handling of the 2022 Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid as “an abject failure”.

The Independent Panel Report Into Fans’ Experiences Before, During and After the 2022 Champions League Final in Paris, led by Hillsborough campaigner Professor Phil Scraton, claims hundreds of Liverpool fans had their lives put at risk on the night as per BBC Sport.

Major police and security failures before the match saw significant numbers of Liverpool fans attacked and robbed as police used tear gas on supporters at the Stade de France.

Organisers and French officials initially blamed ticketless fans, but those claims were quickly refuted as incorrect, with UEFA opening its own inquiry into the incidents.

The report has drawn up a list of key findings against UEFA safety and planning chiefs with increased calls to ensure the mistakes are not repeated.

These include; inadequate pre-match preparation by UEFA and agencies in Paris, aggressive policing and fans from both sides left traumatised by unprovoked assaults by police and local gangs