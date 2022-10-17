Real Madrid will not move for Kylian Mbappe in 2023

Real Madrid will not be renewing their transfer interest in Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Despite committing his future to PSG earlier this year, new reports claimed he is unhappy in the French capital, and wants to leave after the World Cup.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier and Sporting Director Luis Campos have since denied the rumours but the speculation from Mbappe’s camp indicated his desire to leave.

However, in a sensational twist, Mbappe has now spoken out on the situation by claiming he has not asked to break his contract, and he is happy in Paris.

According to reports from Marca, Real Madrid will not be entering the race for Mbappe, if there is a possibility of an exit from the Parc des Princes next summer.

His rejection of their advances in 2022 has received a firm response from the club’s hierarchy and they will now switch focus to potentially bringing in Erling Haaland in 2024.