Real Madrid celebrate victory at Fede Valverde’s house with actor Ester Exposito

Real Madrid have won 12 of their 14 matches this season and none will have been sweeter than their victory over Barcelona on Sunday.

Los Blancos returned to the top of the La Liga table with their 3-1 win and continued their unbeaten start to the season. One of the goalscorers was Fede Valverde, netting his fifth of the La Liga season, who took it upon himself to host some of the celebrations at his house.

His partner Mina Bonino posted a picture of the party, which included Luka Modric, David Alaba, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez, who appeared with their respective partners. They were also celebrating Bonino’s birthday, as per Marca. Luka Modric can be seen holding a shisha pipe.

The guest list also included 22-year-old actor Ester Exposito, most famed for her role in Spanish series, which Bonino referred to as a ‘crossover because I am random’.

Following their exploits this season, Carlo Ancelotti probably won’t begrudge them a party – provided they pick up the three points on Wednesday against Elche.