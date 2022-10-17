Neymar Junior and Sandro Rosell appear in court accused of corruption

Barcelona might be trying to come to terms with a crisis on the pitch following their El Clasico defeat, but the justice department in Spain are still trying to tie up the loose ends of an institutional crisis that started a decade ago.

Former Barcelona President Sandro Rosell was forced to step down from his role in 2014 after corruption charges were levelled at him over the deal to bring Neymar Junior to Barcelona in 2013.

He has been acquitted over those initial charges after two different cases and over a year of preventative prison was served.

On Monday morning, he appeared back in court accused of corruption between individuals in Barcelona. The prosecution is asking for five years in prison.

Appearing on the benches alongside him are another disgraced Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu and the player himself, Neymar.

The prosecution are also asking for the Paris Saint-Germain player to serve two years for his role in the matter. Bartomeu has been exculpated in this matter, as per Sport.

It frequently seems the case that whatever charges are brought against footballers, they rarely end up in prison. The likelihood is that Neymar will be given a suspended sentence, as has happened with tax cases like Iker Casillas, Rafael Nadal and Lionel Messi.