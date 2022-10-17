Luka Modric confirms Real Madrid strategy following El Clasico

Real Madrid had a few nervous moments during El Clasico towards the end of the match, but on the whole it was about as comfortable a victory as they could have hoped for.

Los Blancos appeared to allow Barcelona possession of the ball and tried to hit them on the break during the match, a strategy that paid dividends twice in the first half as Karim Benzema and Fede Valverde gave Real Madrid control without the ball.

Speaking to DAZN after the match, Luka Modric more or less confirmed that the match had all gone to plan for Carlo Ancelotti and his players. Mundo Deportivo reported his comments.

“We knew that there would be a moment in the match where we wold have to suffer because they control the ball well. We had to give more from each individual, defend strongly and suffer, and we have done that. We were very effective up front and we scored three goals. We played a great game.”

He was also grateful to the Santiago Bernabeu, who gave him an ovation as he left the pitch.

“What to say about the public? Again to give thanks for the love. It is the best thing that can happen to a player.”

The Croatian is also backing his teammate to pick up the Ballon d’Or award, which is set to be announced on Monday night in Paris.

“We all know what will happen. We are very happy for him. Benzema deserves the Ballon d’Or for everything he has done and continues to do.”