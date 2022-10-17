Koke faces World Cup fitness battle

Atletico Madrid captain Koke could be in for a possible race against time to be fit for the 2022 World Cup.

The 30-year-old was forced off ahead of the final 10 minutes of Los Rojiblancos’ 1-0 La Liga win away at Athletic Club last weekend.

Following initial medical assessment, the club have confirmed a thigh muscle injury for the Spanish international, and he will immediately begin rehabilitation.

Despite the club not offering an estimate on his recovery time, reports from Marca have indicated he will be sidelined for a minimum period of three weeks.

That timeframe would put Koke in position to return just before the La Roja squad head off to Qatar with head coach Luis Enrique set to announce his final squad at the start of November.

Koke played a key role for Enrique in World Cup qualification, with five matches played from eight qualifiers, and five from six in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.