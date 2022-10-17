Jules Kounde echoes Xavi Hernandez with post-Clasico thoughts

Barcelona are licking their wounds for the third time in the last four games as they try to come to terms with an El Clasico defeat that leaves them three points off the top of the table.

Once again they were unable to deal with the counter-attack as Real Madrid scored twice with virtually their first two attacks on Sunday.

Speaking straight after the match to DAZN, as carried by Mundo Deportivo, defender Jules Kounde did not think his side were outclassed though.

“We didn’t play a bad match. In the first half we failed in the transitions, in the first goal we had to make a foul and the second is a sort of the same.”

Many thought that despite not causing Barcelona problems consistently, Los Blancos were comfortable. It’s a sensation that Kounde hinted at.

“When Madrid don’t have the ball and it looks like they are suffering, in two chances they score two goals and we have to learn from this.”

The French defender was also not sure on the penalty conceded in the dying moments by Eric Garcia on Rodrygo Goes.

“I didn’t see it, but I think it was very light. With 2-1, maybe we would have had a good chance of drawing.”

Kounde’s thoughts more or less echoed what manager Xavi Hernandez said in his post-match press conference, highlighting key errors while dealing with counter-attacks. Although it may well have been the message at half-time, Kounde was speaking before he got back to the dressing room after the match. In one sense at least, Barcelona’s players and their manager are on the same wavelength.