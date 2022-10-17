Jordi Cruyff confirms Barcelona have unfinished business in transfer market

Barcelona fell to a 3-1 defeat on Sunday in El Clasico, a result that is by default accompanied by a dramatic reaction.

Manager Xavi Hernandez is starting to come under pressure for his side’s inability to defend in big matches, in spite of the injuries they have suffered at the position.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo after the match, Barcelona Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff highlighted that as an issue.

“Football is the two areas. You have to defend with strength and take advantage of what you have up front. If you don’t do that, you get used to losing in spite of having possession.”

He was also asked about the potential penalty on Robert Lewandowski. The Polish forward went down under a challenge from Dani Carvajal and the referee was not asked to review the incident by VAR. In contrast, the referee was called over to review a late penalty on Rodrygo Goes despite the ball not going out of play.

“The normal thing would be for the play to at least be looked at. It surprises us but it does not serve as an excuse. I don’t want that to seem like the topic of our defeat.”

Should matters not improve, no doubt Xavi, who has been given a rebuilt squad to work with, will come under fire. However Cruyff also confirmed that the Blaugrana were unable to carry out all of the business they wanted to in the transfer market, leaving them with work to do in the upcoming windows.

“It is our job, with the technical team. Always analysing, what is coming in the next 12-18 months, being alert to the market.”

“We made a big change in the summer, obviously we could not finish everything we started, but with all of the players available, the are more than enough arguments to be able to compete for everything.”

“Sometimes there is bad luck, like now all of the defence has been injured. This affects the dynamic of the team and unfortunately runs like the one we are on come. It helps to see the things that we have to improve.”