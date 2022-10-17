Joan Laporta to be fined for behaviour following El Clasico

Real Madrid ran out 3-1 victors in El Clasico on Sunday afternoon, but as is usually the case, the match was not without controversy.
As the clash entered its final quarter, Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski was sandwiched between two Real Madrid defenders as he cut in, with Dani Carvajal appearing to push the Pole and catch his legs too. However it was decided that no check was necessary from the referee.
Late on in the match, Eric Garcia stepped on the foot of Rodrygo Goes in the box. The referee was called over without the ball even going out of play – against protocol – to review the incident and give a penalty.
After the match, an incensed Joan Laporta raced through the corridors of the Bernabeu in order to demand explanations from the referee, as was noted in his report of the match.
Mundo Deportivo say that the Barcelona President will be fined for the incident. However being the first time he has entered a referee’s office, he will receive the lowest €602 penalty, a figure unlikely to hit the pockets of Laporta too hard.
The fee could ascend to €3006 depending on how the disciplinary committee sees the incident, or Laporta could face a ban of between 4 and 10 games.
A similar event occurred earlier this season involving Sevilla President Jose Castro. He did the same at El Sadar following their first match of the season and received the minimum penalty.
Simple, lewa was looking for a foul (there wasnt any) and stomp of foot is a clear foul.
Not much to discuss here really.
However, barcelona are professional lamenters and will jump on any reason to cry and look for excuses no matter how ridiculous they are; see Frankfurt game.
I don’t remember this guy being such a douche the first time around as president, maybe there was not so much talk about him since they were always winning.
His behaviour this term has been atrocious but enough about the idiot.
The manager needs to take a good look at himself and his choices against both Inter and RM.
Did he really think he stood a prayer against Inter with the back line that had no pace whatsoever?
Yes injuries played its part but Sergio Roberto, Pique, Garcia and Alonso? Really
Then there is the Busquets issue. He is great against sides that Barcelona will dominate that have no pace and or aggression but not against the better sides that have pace.
I’d have started with De Jong, Pedri and Kessie in midfield
Dembele, Lewandowski and Gavi or Fati
Raphinha has been rubbish, Eric Garcia is hopeless and never mind playing with 10 men, he is 1 or 2 goals to the opposition almost every time.
Balde on the right with Alba on the left.
I’ve never understood the pursuit of Alonso with such fervour.
But I am pretty sure Busquets and Garcia will start the next game alongside Raphinha