Joan Laporta to be fined for behaviour following El Clasico

Real Madrid ran out 3-1 victors in El Clasico on Sunday afternoon, but as is usually the case, the match was not without controversy.

As the clash entered its final quarter, Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski was sandwiched between two Real Madrid defenders as he cut in, with Dani Carvajal appearing to push the Pole and catch his legs too. However it was decided that no check was necessary from the referee.

Late on in the match, Eric Garcia stepped on the foot of Rodrygo Goes in the box. The referee was called over without the ball even going out of play – against protocol – to review the incident and give a penalty.

After the match, an incensed Joan Laporta raced through the corridors of the Bernabeu in order to demand explanations from the referee, as was noted in his report of the match.

Mundo Deportivo say that the Barcelona President will be fined for the incident. However being the first time he has entered a referee’s office, he will receive the lowest €602 penalty, a figure unlikely to hit the pockets of Laporta too hard.

The fee could ascend to €3006 depending on how the disciplinary committee sees the incident, or Laporta could face a ban of between 4 and 10 games.

A similar event occurred earlier this season involving Sevilla President Jose Castro. He did the same at El Sadar following their first match of the season and received the minimum penalty.