Injured Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane to miss Barcelona clash

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane will miss their Champions League trip to Barcelona on October 26.

The German international has been in excellent form so far in 2022/23, with nine goals across Bundesliga and Champions League action.

He netted against La Blaugrana in the reverse fixture, at the Allianz Arena last month, but a hamstring injury has ruled him out of the Camp Nou showdown.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, the 26-year-old will miss around three weeks of action, after being forced off injured in Bayern’s 5-0 league win over Freiburg last weekend.

Bayern need to pick up just two points from their final two group games, to ensure a place in the last 16, but Barcelona are on the brink of elimination from Group C.

If Inter Milan win either of their final matches, Barcelona will be knocked out at the first hurdle for the second season in a row, regardless of their own results.