Gavi dedicates Kopa Trophy award to Barcelona

Barcelona teenage sensation Gavi has thanked the club for believing in him as he clinched the 2022 Kopa Trophy.

The award, given as part of the Ballon d’Or ceremony, is given to the best U21 player in the referenced season, in this instance, in 2021/22.

Gavi smashed a string of records in his debut senior campaign, after making his La Blaugrana debut in August 2021, under former boss Ronald Koeman.

He went on to set a new benchmark as the youngest ever senior La Roja international, just a month later, and made an incredible 47 appearances across all competitions, including 34 in La Liga.

Only a Kopa Trophy winner could balance the ball like that… 😉 Well done Gavi! 👏 pic.twitter.com/tMPmrizHzd — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) October 17, 2022

Gavi accepted the award, won in 2021 by his friend and teammate Pedri, and praised the club for their support since his arrival from Real Betis in 2015.

“It’s an honour to receive this award. I want to dedicate it to my people and to the club of my life”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“To my teammates and coaches, who have allowed me to be here, I say thank you very much….. and Viva Barca!”

Gavi has continued to be a mainstay of the Barcelona team this season and he is expected to play a key role for Spain at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar next month.

Images via Getty Images