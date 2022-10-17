Frenkie de Jong slams lies about his Barcelona salary

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has rejected rumours over his refusal to take a salary cut at the Camp Nou.

The Dutch international was tracked by Premier League pair Manchester United and Chelsea in a long running summer transfer battle for the former Ajax playmaker.

Despite Barcelona’s willingness to sell the 25-year-old, de Jong constantly stated his desire to stay in Catalonia, ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

However, that was balanced against a requirement to amend and reduce his wage package with La Blaugrana, due to their financial issues.

De Jong has already confirmed he was pressured into considering an exit from the club, by president Joan Laporta, as transfer interest in him increased.

Alongside that bold claim, he also refuted speculation over how much he earns at Barcelona – and his stance on a pay cut – to assist with a fiscal remodelling at the club.

“There have been many lies and falsehoods spread about my salary”, as per reports from TV NOS, via Mundo Deportivo.

“In each of the first 3 years I played here, I cut my salary.

“Eventually the money comes back, and it comes on top of my normal salary, so it looks bigger.

“I think a lot of people don’t understand this, but the figures the media are spreading are false.”