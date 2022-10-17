Fabrizio Romano addresses Liverpool-Frenkie de Jong rumours

Barcelona suffered a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in El Clasico and it was a match that, in contrast to much of this season, Frenkie de Jong started.

The Dutch midfielder declared before the match to Dutch media that he was aware that he would play less at the start of the season. With questions mounting over whether Sergio Busquets can still cut it in midfield, it may open up a starting spot for de Jong though.

However his lack of minutes has led some to speculate about whether he might be persuaded to move elsewhere where he couldn’t be during the summer. Recently Liverpool, who are set to lose four of their central midfielders next summer as it stands, were linked with a move for de Jong.

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside that it remains unlikely in his exclusive column.

“Nothing has changed on Frenkie de Jong’s side. As he said also in the last days and weeks, he wanted to stay at Barcelona and there are still no changes.”

“This situation could only change if Frenkie himself decides to go. Liverpool were focused on different kind of players, despite rumours on Frenkie de Jong at the end of August and again more recently.”

Image via James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images