Barcelona target defensive midfield option in January

Barcelona will prioritise a new defensive midfielder in the January transfer market.

La Blaugrana have impressed in La Liga this season, with just one defeat in nine league outings, but they face Champions League elimination in the coming weeks.

Xavi brought in a host of new faces ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, despite the club’s ongoing financial issues, but he wants to strengthen again in the mid-season window.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Xavi still considers Sergio Busquets as a vital player this season, despite his plans to rest him against Villarreal in midweek.

However, the lack of a specialist back up to Busquets is a concern for Xavi, as the 34-year-old looks increasingly likely to leave when his contract expires in 2023.

A recall move on Nico Gonzalez, from his loan at Valencia, is not being considered, with Frenkie de Jong and Franck Kessie also Plan B options, if Xavi is unable to bring in a new face.