Alexia Putellas thought injury would block her Ballon d’Or dream

Barcelona Femeni star Alexia Putellas has admitted she thought injury would deny her a chance to defend her Ballon d’Or title.

The La Roja international secured the 2021 title, on the back of winning a treble of the Primera Division, Copa de la Reina and the UEFA Champions League.

In 2020/21, she scored 26 goals in 42 appearances to win the award, alongside the Best FIFA Women’s Player gong.

She improved on those numbers in 2021/22, with 28 goals in 37 games, as Barcelona retained their domestic titles, but lost to Lyon in the Champions League final.

However, a serious knee injury curtailed her season, and she was ruled out of Euro 2022, in a major blow to Spain’s chances.

Putellas is still working on her recovery, with a return pencilled in for May 2023, but she claimed the award was a shock, due to missing out on international duty this summer.

“I’m very happy to be here again. I wouldn’t be here without my teammates. Some are here, others in Barcelona, and I really appreciate them”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“It’s a privilege to play for Barca, I am a culé and love what we achieved last year, with fans filling the Camp Nou twice.

“It’s an honour to be a part of this project.

“When I injured my knee, I thought this would not be possible.

“I also want to offer my sincere congratulations for England, for their victory at the Euros, and for their organisation of the tournament. They are an example of how to do it.”

Putellas’ win was the second major award for Barcelona on the night, with Gavi sealing the 2022 Kopa Trophy award, following Pedri’s success in 2021.

Images via Getty Images