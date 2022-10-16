Toni Kroos hails ‘world class’ Fede Valverde after El Clasico win

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has praised Fede Valverde following his match winning display in their 3-1 El Clasico victory over Barcelona.

The Uruguayan international netted the second goal for Los Blancos in Madrid, despite playing in his alternative position, as part of a front three.

Carlo Ancelotti moved him into a central role in the closing stages, as the hosts looked to prevent a late Barcelona rally, and ensure three points for the defending champions.

Valverde is set to form a key part of Real Madrid’s future midfield, as Kroos edged closer to retirement, and the former German international is confident the engine room is in safe hands.

“Fede Valverde, in the top 3 in the world right now”, Kroos posted on Twitter, with Valverde replying to say he has the best teacher in the former Bayern Munich star.

Fede Valverde top 3 in the world right now — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) October 16, 2022

Tengo al mejor maestro 8️⃣ — Fede Valverde (@fedeevalverde) October 16, 2022

Valverde was named as MVP at full time in the Spanish capital as Real Madrid end the weekend at the top of La Liga with a three point lead over Barcelona.

Images via Getty Images