Sergio Busquets highlights key Real Madrid strength ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona travel to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday afternoon in one of the most hotly anticipated El Clasico’s in recent years. The Blaugrana are top of La Liga and won their last meeting 4-0 in Madrid, but given their recent Champions League struggles and injury issues, Los Blancos are likely favourites.

In particular for Barcelona, Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique came under fire after their 3-3 draw against Inter. The two were involved in all three of the Nerazzurri’s goals and some are suggesting that Busquets should be dropped for El Clasico.

Speaking ahead of the match, Busquets told La Liga World that Barcelona would be approaching the match in much the same way as they usually do.

“In footballing terms, I think we will go out to play our game. Try to recover the ball as quickly as possible, to have possession. We want to play in their half and try to overwhelm them.”

Busquets also explained the biggest concern that Barcelona had about Real Madrid.

“Madrid on the other hand, they don’t need so much possession of the ball, they don’t need to dominate much to create a lot danger. They are very strong in both areas and for me that’s the strongest area of their game, in every game practically.”

So far under Xavi Hernandez Barcelona have been far more focused on being a vertical side rather than one that seeks control. Getting into a shoot-out with Real Madrid, given Barcelona’s defensive injuries, might not be altogether wise though.