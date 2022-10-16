Rodrygo Goes wary of much-improved Barcelona in El Clasico

Real Madrid are looking for revenge against Barcelona. The Blaugrana sit narrowly atop the La Liga table on goal difference. After thumping Los Blancos 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu (and beating them 1-0 during a summer friendly), Barcelona return to Madrid on Sunday afternoon. Los Blancos won’t be going gung ho in pursuit of the result.

Speaking to La Liga World in the lead up to El Clasico, the Brazilian winger highlighted the importance of the match.

“It’s a six-pointer in many ways. They are our biggest rivals in La Liga. We know we are going to be battling for the title with them.”

Rodrygo also feels this is a vastly different Barcelona to the one that they beat for five straight Clasicos.

“It’s going to be a really difficult game because Barca are playing really well, much better than in recent years, they’ve improved a lot.”

“The objective is the same as always, to win as many games as possible and win all of the competitions.”

He was also asked if Real Madrid ever got tired of winning, which provoked a chuckle from the 21-year-old.

“No, no, we never get tired of winning. If you’d watch a training session here, you’d know what we’re all about.”

The Brazilian faces a battle to make the starting line-up for the match. With both him and Fede Valverde performing well on the right side, it has given Carlo Ancelotti a tough choice to make which will alter the type of problems they pose Barcelona.