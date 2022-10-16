Robert Lewandowski calls on Barcelona to react to El Clasico loss

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski is in no doubt about what his teammates need to do after their 3-1 El Clasico defeat at Real Madrid.

The Polish international tasted defeat in his first appearance in the iconic fixture, on the back of netting an impressive 14 goals, since joining La Blaugrana ahead of the 2022/23 season.

However, he was unable to make a goal scoring impact at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, as Xavi’s charges lost ground in the early season title race.

Despite the pessimism of a loss in the Spanish capital, Lewandowski is confident the squad can bounce back, as they prepare to host Villarreal in midweek action.

“Today it hurts, but it makes us work harder tomorrow,” he posted on Instagram.

Lewandowski’s rousing message was not echoed by Xavi in his own post match press conference.

The former Spanish international claimed his side’s lack of maturity was exposed by their age old rivals in Madrid despite the strong start to the domestic campaign.

